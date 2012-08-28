Prosecutor: Troops Plotted ‘Terror’

A group of American soldiers plotted to overthrow the government, prosecutors said on Monday. Speaking in a Georgia courtroom, Pfc. Michael Burnett detailed how the soldiers recruited other active and former members of the armed forces in a bid to “give the government back to the people.” The group called itself Forever Enduring Always Ready—FEAR—and prosecutors say one of the members “actively recruited new members at Fort Stewart and targeted soldiers who were in trouble or disillusioned.” Burnett and three other members of the alleged plot stand accused of the murder of ex-soldier Michael Roark and his girlfriend Tiffany York. Gawker reported on Tuesday that a man who looks like alleged plotter Isaac Aguigui and shares his name was a page at the 2008 Republican convention.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
SHOP WITH SCOUTED