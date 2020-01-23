CHEAT SHEET
Protester Interrupts Impeachment Trial in Senate
A protester briefly interrupted the Senate impeachment trial on Wednesday evening, running into the Senate chamber and yelling while Rep. Hakeem Jeffries spoke on the floor. The protester, who is well-known to Capitol Police, yelled “Jesus Christ” after rushing into the chamber. He also yelled, “They support abortion,” referring to Democrats, and called Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) the “devil” before being dragged away. No one was hurt in the incident. According to the Associated Press, the man was arrested for unlawful conduct after he unlawfully entered the chamber. Police said the probe is ongoing and the man may face additional charges.