Pussy Riot Activist Pyotr Vezilov Regains Consciousness After Possible Poisoning

Pussy Riot member Maria Alekhina told the Associated Press that fellow activist Pyotr Verzilov has “regained consciousness” after falling ill, but is still in intensive care. Verzilov went to the hospital Tuesday when he became ill after a hearing for Pussy Riot activist Veronika Nikulshina. Relatives have said they believe he may have been poisoned. A Russian news site reportedly said that doctors told Verzilov’s relatives that he overdosed on medicine. Nikulshina told the Associated Press that the report was not accurate, and friends said that Verzilov “hadn’t been taking medications or using drugs.” Earlier, Nikulshina told the press that Verzilov was being treated in the toxicology unit after “losing his eyesight and ability to speak” in the alleged poisoning. Verzilov and other activists disrupted the World Cup final match between France and Croatia in July, resulting in 15-day jail sentences for each of them.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10