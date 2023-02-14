CHEAT SHEET
Queen Consort Camilla Has COVID (Again), Palace Says
Camilla, the Queen Consort, has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace announced Monday. King Charles’ wife was diagnosed after “suffering the symptoms of a cold,” the palace said in a statement. “With regret,” it added, “she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them.” The 75-year-old was resting up and is reportedly in good spirits, though disappointed to miss her engagements, which included a visit to a Birmingham ballet school on Tuesday, according to PA Media. Camilla last came down with COVID in February 2022, with the palace saying at the time that she was triple-vaccinated against the virus.