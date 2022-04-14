Queen Elizabeth Will Not Attend Church on Easter Sunday, Stoking Health Fears
EGGSHAUSTED
The queen will not attend church on Easter Sunday, in the latest sign of the monarch’s failing health. Although Buckingham Palace did not give a reason for the absence, Her Majesty is known to be suffering with mobility problems. The Daily Beast recently reported that the queen is now regularly using a wheelchair at her home, Windsor Castle. However her reluctance to be seen publicly in a wheelchair has led to her pulling out of an increasing number of engagements, including the “Maundy Thursday” pre-Easter celebration at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor on Thursday. Last month, she walked into Westminster Abbey for a memorial to her late husband, supported some of the way by the arm of her son Andrew, who recently settled a multimillion-dollar sex-abuse case with accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre. The queen is believed to be conserving her energy for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June marking the 70th year of her reign.