‘Boring’: Queen’s Former Press Secretary Blasts ‘The Crown’ Performance
The Queen’s former secretary, Dickie Arbiter, has something to say about The Crown. The Thursday finale of the popular TV series featured a scene with all three portrayals of Queen Elizabeth II by Imelda Staunton, Olivia Colman, and Claire Foy. Arbiter called Colman’s portrayal “drawn” and was also critical of Saunton’s performance. “I don’t remember her being glum and boring,” he said. However, he loved Foy’s portrayal, calling the actress “brilliant.” Last month, Arbiter spoke out against the series’ depiction of Princess Diana’s death, calling Peter Morgan’s take “dramatic license gone bonkers.” “The sequence of Charles telling his sons of their mother’s death was so insensitive, it was so unnecessary,” he added.