Queen’s Granddaughter Gets 6-Month Driving Ban After Speeding Incident

Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne and the queen’s granddaughter, has been banned from driving for six month after she was caught going over 90 mph on a 70 mph road near her home, BBC News reports. Tindall, 38, reportedly had nine points on her license already, and the latest offense—involving a Land Rover in Gloucestershire in November—added four more points and netted a fine of £800. Tindall’s mother, the queen’s sister, was reportedly caught speeding on the same stretch of road in 2001.