‘Queer Eye’ Star Splits From Fiancé After 4 Years of Dating
‘DIFFERENT PATHS’
Queer Eye’s food and drink expert, Antoni Porowski, has split from his fiancé Kevin Harrington after four years together, People said. A representative for Porowski told the magazine, “After many conversations and reflection during the wedding planning process, Antoni and Kevin have amicably decided to part ways.” They later mentioned that the pair “realized they were on different paths,” despite announcing their engagement last November, and “are surrounding themselves with friends during this time.” Porowski will host the new docuseries No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski for National Geographic, where, according to the show’s press release, he will travel around the world to explore the “rich heritages of global celebrities by way of their ancestors’ food traditions.” Season 8 of Netflix’s Queer Eye is set to premiere on Jan. 24.