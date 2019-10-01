CHEAT SHEET
INFAMOUS
R. Kelly’s Lawyer: Singer Too Famous to Be a Flight Risk
Singer R. Kelly’s lawyer argued to the court that releasing the singer on bail would not pose a flight risk because he’s too famous. “[Kelly] could not hide or evade surveillance given his fame,” a Monday filing in Brooklyn federal court read, according to the New York Daily News. Attorney Steven Greenberg also argued that the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer had a “number of health issues” that needed to be addressed, including “numbness in his hand, anxiety and an untreated hernia” that could not be treated in pre-trial detention due to inadequate medical care. Kelly is facing four pending criminal cases, including two federal indictments in Illinois and New York. The indictments allege that the singer sexually abused women and minors, and he could face decades in prison.