YouTube Drops Convicted Sex Trafficker R. Kelly’s Channels and Bans Him Forever
ON MUTE
R. Kelly’s YouTube channels have been permanently removed after he was sent to prison for exploiting his fame for decades to recruit multiple women and underage girls for sex. In a statement, YouTube confirmed that two channels—RKellyTV and RKellyVevo—have been taken down for good and the convicted sex criminal won’t be allowed to create or own any other channel at any time in the future. However, Kelly’s music will remain on the company’s audio-streaming service YouTube Music, and other users will be able to upload videos of his music. Kelly’s songs are also still available on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. The MuteRKelly campaign, which is trying to cut off Kelly’s revenue streams in light of his conviction, responded with a tweet that said: “Waiting on you @youtubemusic, and you too @Spotify @AppleMusic @AmazonMusic.”