Rabid Beavers Attack Visitors at State Park

Soccer legend Lionel Messi has lost his father just weeks after leading Argentina to the World Cup final. Jorge Messi died in the early hours of Saturday morning at a clinic in Rosario, Argentina, at the age of 68, according to multiple reports. Jorge had served as his son’s agent since Lionel was 14 and had reportedly been battling a long illness. During Argentina’s World Cup opener, a 3-0 win over Algeria, Lionel was seen crying on the field and later said his tears “were something completely unrelated to football.” The Messi family then confirmed that Jorge was dealing with a “health-related situation,” disclosing his illness in June. The Inter Miami forward, 39, spent time with his father after Argentina finished as runners-up at the World Cup before returning to club action last week. In a social media post, Messi’s boyhood club, described Jorge as “the pillar” who, alongside his wife, Celia Cuccittini, supported his son’s career with “vision, rigor and affection.” Jorge is survived by his wife, their sons Lionel, Rodrigo, and Matías, their daughter María Sol, and their grandchildren.
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- 1Lionel Messi’s Dad Dies Weeks After World CupA FATHER'S LEGACYJorge Messi, who was also the soccer legend’s agent, died in his hometown in Argentina.
- 2Rabid Beavers Attack Visitors at State ParkDANGER ZONEA 13-year-old swimmer and a 19-year-old fisherman were bitten in separate attacks in Maryland.
Shop with ScoutedThis Chef-Loved Brand Just Launched a ‘Clean’ Cookware LinePAN APPEALFinally, non-toxic cookware that delivers Michelin-level performance—and doesn’t stick to your dinner.
- 3Beloved Country Artist Announced Dead by His WifeFINAL NOTETommy Detamore worked with Ray Price, Ronnie Milsap, and Johnny Bush.
- 4NFL Great Reveals Why He Got a Vasectomy at 21NO KID ZONEThe Super Bowl winner said he needed “to be like a horse with blinders.”
Shop with ScoutedThis Wellness Shot Gives Your Liver Some Well-Deserved TLCDAILY DOSEThe daily wellness shot helps reduce bloating, improve regularity, and boost energy while protecting the liver from toxins.
- 5Musk Rocket Leaves Huge Scar on the MoonSMASH LANDINGNew images from lunar orbit show the dark pockmark left where a Falcon 9 stage smashed into the moon.
- 6American in ‘Serious’ Condition After Scary Antarctic RescueRESCUE MISSIONThe rescue mission occurred in temperatures well below freezing.
- 7Grammy Winner Behind Madonna Hits Dies at 69MUSIC LEGENDWilliam Orbit wrote and produced the pop legend’s acclaimed album “Ray of Light.”
- 8Olympic Medalist Announces Engagement to BoyfriendTYING THE KNOT“To say I was shocked was an understatement,” the new fiancé said.
Shop with ScoutedI Canceled My Facial After Trying PCA Skin's New Peel PadsTRIPLE THREATFinally, a peel pad that doesn’t wreak havoc on my sensitive, hyper-reactive skin.
- 9Iconic ’80s Rocker Cancels Tour After Mystery InjuryHEALTH SCAREThis iconic rock star was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.
- 10International Soccer Star, 27, Beaten to Death in RobberyGONE TOO SOONThe captain was near his home when thieves killed him with paving stones to take his phone.
Rabid Beavers Attack Visitors at State Park
Two rabid beavers attacked visitors at a Maryland state park in less than two weeks, prompting officials to shut down access to the water while they search for other infected animals. A 13-year-old boy was attacked while swimming at Cunningham Falls State Park in Frederick County on July 26, suffering injuries to his hands and chest. He was airlifted to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment. Then on Wednesday, a second beaver bit a 19-year-old man who was fishing from the shoreline. He drove himself to Meritus Medical Center, where he was treated for rabies exposure and given a tetanus shot. Wildlife officials later located and euthanized both beavers, which tested positive for rabies. David Luckenbaugh, director of the Frederick County Division of Animal Control, called the animals a “human health emergency” in comments to The Washington Post. Rabies is fatal without prompt treatment, though infections in beavers are considered extremely rare. Infectious diseases physician Edward Rensimer said treatment, when administered in time, is “a virtually 100 percent effective strategy.” The park has since closed all water access, including swimming, fishing and boating. Last year, 38 animals tested positive for rabies in Frederick County, but none were beavers.
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When it comes to cookware, few brands have earned as much credibility among professional chefs as Made In. Designed in collaboration with some of the world’s top culinary talent, the premium cookware company has established itself as a staple in restaurant kitchens and home kitchens alike thanks to its professional-grade performance and heirloom-worthy construction. Whether it’s the brand’s award-winning Stainless Clad collection, its naturally seasoned Carbon Steel pans, or the convenient ceramic nonstick options, there’s a reason the brand has developed such a devoted following.
Now, Made In is making it even easier to shop its healthiest cooking essentials with the launch of a dedicated Clean Cooking collection. The lineup brings together the brand’s PFAS-tested and non-toxic cookware in one place, making it simple to upgrade your kitchen without sifting through dozens of products.
According to the brand, it’s the largest collection of independently tested clean cookware available, spanning everything from PTFE-free CeramiClad cookware and naturally seasoned Carbon Steel to Stainless Clad, Cast Iron, and Enameled Cast Iron pieces. Each collection has undergone third-party testing for PFAS, lead, cadmium, BPA, and other common contaminants.
Plus, unlike many “clean” cookware options that favor safety at the expense of performance, Made In’s pieces are still engineered with serious cooking in mind (regardless of your level). You can expect restaurant-quality heat distribution, durable materials built to last for years (if not decades), and thoughtful, chef-approved designs that make everyday cooking feel a little more elevated. Thanks to Made In, you no longer have to choose between avoiding toxic chemicals and a perfectly seared steak.
Country music producer and steel guitarist Tommy Detamore has died suddenly at 70, his wife announced Thursday. “It is with a broken heart I share that my husband of 41 years, Tommy Detamore, went home to be with the Lord yesterday,” Sandra Detamore wrote in a Facebook post. “Tommy was and will always be remembered as a respected musician, producer, collaborator, mentor, and creative force in country music.” She added that she is in the midst of making funeral plans: “This way we can all say our goodbyes, since this was so sudden.” Detamore began playing pedal steel guitar in the 1970s and went on to build a decades-long career in the industry. In 1991, he founded Cherry Ridge Studio in Floresville, Texas, where he worked with artists including Ray Price, Dallas Wayne, Johnny Bush, The Texas Tornadoes, Ronnie Milsap, Raul Malo, Kyle Park and Tony Booth. “I take comfort in knowing he is at peace and is now with his family and that his music will live on and will be cherished forever,” his wife wrote.
Former New York Giants tight end Jeremy Shockey revealed that he got a vasectomy at just 21 years old to avoid having children during his NFL career. “I got a vasectomy at a young age,” Shockey, now 45, said on the Club Shay Shay podcast. “I always thought in my mind how this person plays the same position as me, he’s got more catches than me. How’s he married? He’s got three kids. How’s he juggling everything? Like, I could never, I can’t do that.” The two-time Super Bowl winner only had his eyes set on one thing: his career. “I need to just be like a horse with blinders,” said Shockey, who admitted to never having a girlfriend during his time on the Giants. Shockey played college football for the University of Miami, where he was named first-team All-American in 2002. He was drafted to the NFL that same year in the first round by the New York Giants, where he played until 2007, later joining the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers. The 2002 Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year now says he has had the procedure reversed and wants children.
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When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.
In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.
Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.
If you’re looking to give your liver (and, by extension, your digestive system) a little extra support without adding yet another capsule to your supplement routine, Dose For Your Liver offers a convenient way to combine several popular wellness ingredients into one surprisingly delicious daily shot. Grab a bottle (or two) on sale at The Vitamin Shoppe this month.
A South Korean spacecraft has beamed back the first images of the crater a wayward SpaceX rocket stage punched into the moon. The Falcon 9’s upper stage slammed into the lunar surface Wednesday, Aug. 5. South Korea’s Danuri craft reached the area shortly afterward and made several passes from orbit. The Korea Aerospace Research Institute put out the resulting frames Thursday. The pictures show a dark blotch where the booster struck, with dust and debris flung across the ground nearby. Officials at the Korean agency matched the new views against a NASA image of the same terrain taken Oct. 1, 2015. The stage flew on the mission that ferried two commercial landers moonward last year. Gravity and solar activity nudged the spent booster onto a collision path, SpaceX said. It struck at 5,400 mph. Musk’s company put Danuri in space to begin with, launching the orbiter in 2022 out of Cape Canaveral, Florida. NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter is due to pass over the new crater next week for a closer look at the damage.
An American was transported from Antarctica to New Zealand in a dramatic rescue after suffering from a medical emergency. The U.S. National Science Foundation reported that the Australian Airbus A319 Long Range aircraft, with the call sign Snowbird 1, received an “urgent request for assistance” on July 31, flying a passenger in “serious condition” from the U.S. McMurdo Station in Antarctica to New Zealand as temperatures dropped as low as negative 45 degrees Fahrenheit. The Australian Antarctic Division released a statement on Friday confirming the patient’s stay at Christchurch Hospital, where they are receiving medical care. “This was a complex operation carried out in the depths of the Antarctic winter, Emma Campbell, head of the AAD, said in the statement. ”It highlights both the capability of our people and the strong partnerships that underpin Antarctic programs around the world.” Other experts warned that the mission was dangerous due to extreme weather conditions. “It was very close to being too cold,” co-pilot of the rescue, Louise Robertson, said. “There… was really just such a narrow window of opportunity.”
Grammy Award-winning music producer William Orbit, who worked with Madonna, U,2 and Britney Spears, has died at the age of 69. The British producer’s death was announced in a statement attributed to family and friends, although no cause of death was given. “He will be greatly missed by us and by so many whose lives he touched through his music, friendship and kindness,” the statement read. During his decades-long career, Orbit also released multiple solo albums and singles, such as an EDM version of “Barber’s Adagio for Strings,” which was a hit in the U.K. and Europe in 1999. Orbit is perhaps best known for the work he did with Madonna, including writing and producing her critically acclaimed 1998 album Ray of Light. The album won Album of the Year and Best Pop album at the 1999 Grammy Awards. The following year, the pair also won the Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Beautiful Stranger,” for the soundtrack to the Austin Powers sequel. British musician and DJ Fatboy Slim was one of those who paid tribute to Orbit. “Rest in peace, my friend,” he wrote. “You were a trailblazer and a gentleman. We owe you a debt of gratitude.”
Freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy confirmed his engagement on Wednesday in a post shared to his Instagram. “He said he’d think about it,” the post said of Kenworthy’s now-fiancé, alongside a carousel of images of the proposal. The Olympic Silver Medalist, 34, and his Australian finance executive fiancé, Andrew Rigby, got engaged while vacationing in Mallorca. “I told Andrew I was taking him on a little adventure,” Kenworthy told People in an interview following the engagement. He got down on one knee atop a cliff on the luxurious Mediterranean island. “To say I was shocked was an understatement,” Rigby said. The two made their relationship public in August 2024 via an Instagram post. Kenworthy has competed in four winter Olympic games: 2014 and 2018 for the USA and 2022 and 2026 for England. He placed sixth in the men’s halfpipe in 2026 and won silver in men’s freestyle slopestyle in 2014.
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For more than three decades, PCA Skin has set the standard for professional chemical peels. Now, the brand is translating its signature triple-exfoliation technology into an at-home format with its new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads. Formulated to mimic your skin’s natural renewal process, the pads harness physical, chemical, and enzymatic exfoliation to gently smooth texture, soften fine lines and wrinkles, reduce redness, and minimize the appearance of enlarged pores—all without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Each dual-sided pad features a textured side that helps manually resurface the skin without causing barrier damage or irritation, while the smooth side helps restore hydration for an instant, post-facial-level glow.
Aside from a targeted blend of AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs, the pads are also infused with niacinamide, peptides, and licorice root extract to help calm the skin and counteract any potential irritation from the exfoliants. As someone with sensitive skin, I’m always hesitant to incorporate new exfoliants into my routine. I turn tomato-red when someone merely looks at me, so naturally, I’m fairly discerning when it comes to active-soaked peel pads. Plus, the thought of using a physical exfoliant instantly takes me back to that ubiquitous apricot scrub from my youth that practically tore my skin apart.
Now, I also grew up in sunny San Diego in the 2000s, when coconut-scented tanning oils were far more popular than sunscreen, which means I have plenty of UV-induced hyperpigmentation to tackle. As a longtime fan of PCA Skin’s gentle, reactive-skin-friendly formulas, I was thrilled to try the new peel pads ahead of launch.
I’ve been using the pads every morning for about two weeks and, unlike so many other exfoliants I’ve tried over the years, these don’t cause my skin to freak out—in fact, they somehow seem to soothe it. My skin has been especially red and sensitive lately thanks to seasonal allergies, and these feel as though they’re strengthening my skin barrier rather than breaking it down. Plus, while it’s still early, I’ve noticed that the “halo” sun spots along my temples seem less pronounced.
Dullness has also been a top concern for me lately, and after just one use, my skin looked visibly brighter, more radiant, and noticeably healthier. In fact, I had a facial booked last week to help revive my lackluster complexion, and I ended up canceling it.
If you’re looking for a one-and-done treatment that delivers professional-level results in a single swipe (without the irritation), PCA Skin’s new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads are a true triple threat.
Iconic rockstar Joan Jett made a shocking announcement that she would be canceling shows due to a health scare. “Following a recent injury, Joan Jett has undergone orthopedic surgery on a fractured vertebrae and will begin the necessary healing process,” the statement, posted Wednesday to her Instagram story, reads. The statement also shared that, according to doctors’ orders, the 67-year-old star “will not be able to perform at her forthcoming September scheduled shows in Costa Mesa, CA on September 5th and in Louisville, KY on September 24th.” The “I Love Rock and Roll” singer had her big break with the teenage punk rock girl band, The Runaways, in the 70s. After their split, she founded her own band, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, with whom she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015. “She’s looking forward to delivering tremendous concerts for many years to come,” the statement concluded.
David Owori, the captain of a Ugandan soccer club, has died after being brutally attacked during a robbery outside his home in Kampala. The 27-year-old player of the country’s national team and SC Villa team was assaulted late Tuesday after trying to stop thieves from stealing his cellphone and other belongings. Witnesses told local media the attackers repeatedly struck him with paving stones before fleeing the scene. Passersby found Owori, widely known by his nickname “Colgate,” and rushed him to Sir Albert Cook Hospital. He was later transferred to Case Hospital for specialized treatment but died from his injuries early Wednesday. Police said investigators are collecting evidence and searching for those responsible. SC Villa called the killing a “senseless act” and urged authorities to bring the attackers to justice. “We call upon the relevant security and law enforcement agencies to urgently pursue, apprehend, and bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” the team wrote in a statement. The club described Owori as a respected leader whose commitment and professionalism inspired teammates and supporters. The Uganda national team said Owori “carried the hopes of a nation.”