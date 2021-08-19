CHEAT SHEET
Racist Florida ‘Karen’ IDed as Public School Gifted Student Specialist
A white Florida woman who was filmed hurling racist insults at a mother and her mixed-race children has been identified as an employee at a public school. Lely Elementary School in Collier County lists Patricia Schmidt as an exceptional student education specialist, although the school district placed her on leave after being contacted about her conduct. Schmidt was caught on tape yelling from her car to the family on the sidewalk, “Are they your mulatto kids? You had sex with a black guy? Your kids are half breeds. Look at them.” The children’s mother, who has not been identified, told NBC2, “Who knows how she’s treating them in the classroom when their parents aren’t there to defend them?”