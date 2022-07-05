RadioShack Exec Says He’s Out to ‘Make an Impression’ With Horny New Social Media Strategy
HORNY ON MAIN
In an age of the Duolingo bird and some corporations’ out-of-touch attempts to use memes to get in good with Gen Z, RadioShack is cashing in on the phenomenon. Ábel Czupor, RadioShack’s chief marketing officer and bonafide Internet troll, recently spoke with Input to help users put a face to the company’s provocative, sexually charged social media strategy. One particular tweet in question proclaims: “If you find a squirter marry her.” It’s tweets like these that have seen the company’s Twitter account gain about 170,000 followers, Czupor said. “You really have to make an impression in order to basically get known with youngsters,” said Czupor, who became CMO in April 2022. “Right now, we’re still kind of figuring the voice out.” Czupor and his team don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon, as they say posting for shock value is working.