Raging Trump, 80, Melts Down After Being Humiliated by World Leader

President Donald Trump has lashed out at top U.S. ally Italy and its leader, Giorgia Meloni, as the formerly cozy relationship between the two world leaders sours.

In a Truth Social tirade, the 80-year-old president blasted Meloni for refusing to allow fellow NATO member Italy to be dragged into Trump’s deeply unpopular war with Iran.

The pair have been engaged in a war of words since Trump suggested Meloni had “begged” him to take a picture with her during the G7 summit in France, a claim the Italian leader called “completely made up” while also criticizing Trump’s “constant” and “senseless” attacks.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni refused to allow American bombers to use Italy’s military bases en route to Iran. Yoan Valat/Pool via Reuters

“After spending Trillions of Dollars on NATO, Italy, and its Prime Minister, wouldn’t even think of becoming involved with the Islamic Republic of Iran and their very serious Nuclear Threat,” Trump posted on Sunday. “For decades, we defend them but, when tested, they are not there to defend us, and the rest of the World. Not good!”

Trump and Meloni have traded insults since the president suggested last week that the Italian prime minister was desperate to take a photo with him.

“She begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a picture with me so badly,” Trump told an Italian television channel on Friday. “I wouldn’t have taken it, but I felt sorry for her.”

Meloni quickly dismissed the claim, calling it “completely made up” in a video posted on social media.

Donald Trump has previously described the Italian PM as a “friend” and a “fantastic leader.”

“I am frankly astonished. I don’t know why the president of the United States behaves like this toward his allies, and it’s not the first time,” Meloni said. “There is one thing he should remember: neither I nor Italy ever beg.”

Trump then doubled down on the disputed claim, suggesting Meloni asked “over and over” for a photo with him at the G7 summit.

“She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity, possibly because she turned down the United States of America, a Country that truly loves and protects Italy, when it came to denying Iran from obtaining or developing a Nuclear Weapon,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday.

Meloni fired back once again, writing on Instagram that Trump’s “constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless” while also pointing to the president’s poor polling numbers during his second term.

Giorgia Meloni also shot down Trump's claim that Italy had “abandoned” the U.S. amid the war in Iran to his face at the G7 summit. REUTERS

“As for my popularity, being your friend certainly has not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you. My popularity depends on my ability to defend Italy’s national interest, and that is exactly what I have always done,” Meloni wrote.

“In any case, my popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours.”

Elsewhere, Italy’s foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, canceled a scheduled trip to Miami because Trump’s “serious and offensive words” toward Meloni “offend all of Italy.”

The two world leaders, who both advocate hardline immigration policies, previously enjoyed a close relationship, with Meloni becoming the only European leader to attend Trump’s inauguration in January 2025.

During talks about a peace deal for Gaza last year, Trump called her a “beautiful young woman.”

But things took a turn after Meloni condemned Trump’s attacks on Iran and refused to let U.S. bombers headed for the Middle East land in Italy.

Meloni has also previously criticized Trump for his unhinged attacks on Pope Leo XIV, calling them “unacceptable.”

In return, Trump said Meloni “lacked courage.”

“She is the one who is unacceptable, because she doesn’t care if Iran has a nuclear weapon and would blow up Italy in two minutes if it had the chance,” he raged.