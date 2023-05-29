Kansas City Teen Ralph Yarl Makes His First Appearance Since Being Shot
ROAD TO RECOVERY
Ralph Yarl, the Kansas City teen who miraculously survived being shot in the head after he rang the wrong doorbell in April, made his first public appearance since the shooting on Memorial Day—quietly attending at a fundraiser for brain injury awareness. Yarl, now 17, didn’t speak, but his family told local reporters it was a positive sign for the teen, who still faces “social hurdles” as he eases back into daily life. Yarl’s mom, Cleo Nagbe, told KMBC News that Yarl walked 1.5 miles with ease, and that the support for her son was “heartwarming” and “goes a long way.” The walk was hosted in Kansas City, Yarl’s hometown, which erupted in protest after the boy was allegedly shot twice by 84-year-old Andrew Lester as Yarl tried to pick up his siblings from a friend’s house. Lester faces charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.