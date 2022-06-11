Rapper Azealia Banks Drops Mic and Storms Off Stage at Miami Pride Concert
BOO
Rapper Azealia Banks threw a temper tantrum and stormed offstage around 3 a.m. Saturday at a Miami, Fla. Pride concert that she was headlining after performing just four songs, TMZ reports. As soon as she got onstage at the Wynwood Pride Festival concert, she started ranting in between songs about how her promoters kept changing her call times and whether she was headlining at certain events. Although she said she knew it wasn’t her fans’ fault, Banks repeatedly expressed her frustration, saying, “I’m really not happy to be here. I'm trying y’all, but it's difficult.” Someone got tired of her rant and cut her mic off after she said, “I really don't wanna fucking be here,” causing her to drop her mic and storm off stage. The crowd began booing her after she didn’t come back to finish her set, which lasted less than 30 minutes.