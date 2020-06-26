CHEAT SHEET
Rapper Huey Killed in St. Louis Double Shooting
‘REST EASY’
Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Rapper Huey, best known for the 2006 hit “Pop, Lock & Drop It,” was killed Thursday night in a double shooting, according to local media reports. The 32-year-old rapper, whose real name Lawrence Franks Jr., was shot at least once at about 11 p.m. while in a front yard, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital while a second victim was treated with non-life threatening injuries. “They killed my lil cousin,” former state Rep. Bruce Franks Jr. tweeted Friday. “Y’all knew him as Huey, to his loved ones he was LJ! My lil cousin! Rest Easy!”