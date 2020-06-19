Rapper Hurricane Chris Charged With Murder in Louisiana

Read it at WBRZ
Rapper Hurricane Chris has been charged with one count of second degree murder in Louisiana for his alleged involvement in a Friday morning shooting. The musician, born Christopher Dooley, Jr. and best known for the 2007 track “A Bay Bay,” initially told police he had shot a man multiple times because his vehicle was being stolen from a Texaco gas station in Shreveport, Louisiana. Police say surveillance footage shows Dooley did not fire in self-defense and that the car involved was actually a stolen vehicle from Texas. Dooley faces additional charges for possession of stolen goods.