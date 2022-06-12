Rapper Roddy Ricch Arrested for Gun Possession Hours Before Governors Ball Performance

Read it at New York Daily News
Those hoping to see rapper Roddy Ricch perform at New York’s Governors Ball music festival on Saturday were met with disappointment rather than a mosh pit. The New York Daily News reports that police say the musician, whose legal name is Rodrick Moore, was arrested for gun possession a few hours before his set. Police said they found a loaded firearm, about nine rounds of ammo, and a large capacity magazine when they stopped a car carrying Moore and two other men on Saturday evening. Moore has been charged with four counts, including criminal possession of a weapon, according to police. He is still in custody and awaiting arraignment.