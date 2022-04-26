U.S. Stinger Missiles Bound for Ukraine Face Supply Issue
MISSILE SLUMP
Raytheon Technologies says a redesign of the Stinger missiles it has been sending to Ukraine is likely to slow down production. DefenseOne reports CEO Greg Hayes as saying the company needed to take another look at the electronics in the missile and seeker. “That’s going to take us a little bit of time.” Reuters reports that since February, the U.S. has shipped 1,400 Stingers to Ukraine. The shoulder-fired Stinger missiles have been popular in Ukraine as they have been effective at stopping Russian attacks from the air. However, production from the sole facility in Arizona is limited and there is a reluctance to invest in the decades-old technology considering the Army is looking for a replacement for the Stinger that will go into production in 2027. Defense firms are concerned they will be stuck with unwanted arms when the Ukraine war is over.