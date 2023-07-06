Remorseful Jen Shah Says She’s Teaching Workout Classes in Prison
SEEKING A SECOND CHANCE
Jen Shah—the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star serving a multi-year stint in federal prison—has broken her silence four months into her sentence. In July 2022, Shah pleaded guilty to charges related to a telemarketing fraud scheme that the Justice Department said targeted elderly people and other vulnerable groups. In a series of emails to The Messenger, she expressed remorse for her role in the plot and her hope for a “second chance.” “I took shortcuts and broke the law. I own and understand my actions created victims. I hurt people and I must reiterate that I blame no one but myself,” Shah told the outlet. “I am committed to doing the work necessary to make my victims whole and prove worthy of a second chance.” Shah also said that she is teaching workout classes and mentoring other women incarcerated at the federal prison in Texas where she’s serving her time.