‘Real Housewives’ Star Jen Shah Surrenders Herself to Prison
LOCKED UP
Disgraced Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah surrendered herself to a federal prison in Texas on Friday, TMZ reports. Shah is slated to spend 6.5 years behind bars for helping scam vulnerable people, like the elderly, for nearly a decade—from 2012 to March 2021—by working with shady telemarketers to take their money but sell nothing. Shah, who was also ordered to have five years of supervised release after her jail sentence, will be at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, nearly 100 miles northwest of Houston. The facility is a minimum-security prison that doesn’t have cells, barbed wires or fencing. In an interview with White Collar Advice, Shah said she brought just two items with her to the clink—her Quran and an 18-page release plan. Shah said she plans to document her time locked up in a journal she’ll share with the world.