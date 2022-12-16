‘Real Housewives’ Star Jen Shah’s Designer Duds Are Apparently Knockoffs
HOT MESS
Authorities found more than 50 fake designer items when they raided disgraced Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah’s home, TMZ reported Thursday. Shah was arrested in 2021 on allegations of wire fraud and money laundering, which she pleaded guilty to in July. In an ever tone-deaf move, Shah even rolled up to court in the summer carrying a Gucci bag supposedly worth more than $2,000. In her plea deal, she agreed to fork up $6 million and pay $9 million more in restitution. Unfortunately for Shah, those fake Fendis won’t make too huge a dent, but maybe the Gucci purse will—if that one’s even real. Meanwhile, Shah has decided to ditch the season three reunion, announcing on Instagram Friday that Bravo wanted her to discuss her guilty plea, which she said “had no regard” for her family. Shah’s crimes included defrauding elderly people through phone call scams, allegations she spent the entire second season reunion denying. “I ain’t going nowhere,” she told host Andy Cohen earlier this year. Her sentencing is set for Jan. 6 and Shah has agreed not to appeal a sentence of 14 years or less.