Red Sox Fan Sneaks Onto Fenway’s Green Monster Seats During Yankees Game

A man in a Red Sox shirt climbed up the Green Monster at Fenway Park on Sunday, apparently having broken into the stadium during the spectator-less Yankees vs. Red Sox game. “We love New York!” he shouted, as he began to throw what looked like Yankees hats onto the field. At the time of the incident, the Red Sox were leading the Yankees 9-1. While standing, as players paused gameplay to watch, the man could also be heard yelling about 9/11. “WHOO!” he screamed, raising his fists into the air. According to The Athletic’s Marc Carig on Twitter, the fan was later talked off the ledge.