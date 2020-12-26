California Cops Fatally Shoot Woman After Christmas Eve Rampage
CRIME SPREE
Police in Northern California shot and killed a knife-wielding woman who allegedly went on a Christmas Eve rampage. The drama unfolded around 7 p.m., when Redding cops responded to reports of shooting and found a wounded man. They learned the suspect was on the run and threatening to shoot more people—then got a report of an armed carjacking at a pizzeria, followed by a report of the stolen car crashing through the front doors of the local Walmart and taking off. Officers say they tracked the vehicle to an apartment complex and found the suspect walking nearby, holding two large knives. According to authorities, as an officer got closer to the suspect, she turned around and came at him with the knives and was shot dead. Then, in another twist, a motorist allegedly driving under the influence crashed into a police car blocking off the crime scene. Police have not yet released the name of the deceased suspect or a motive.