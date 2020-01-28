Remains of 2 U.S. Troops Recovered From Afghan Crash: Report
The United States has recovered the remains of two American service members killed in the crash of an Air Force plane in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, a U.S. defense official told the Associated Press. There were only two people on board the Air Force E-11A electronic surveillance aircraft when it crashed in the Ghazni province, over which the Taliban have total control, the official said. The identities of the two troops have not been publicly announced pending notification of their relatives. The official said that there is no indication that the plane was downed by hostile action. The crash is not expected to interrupt U.S.-Taliban peace talks if the investigation concludes that the Taliban was not responsible. The peace negotiations could bring home an estimated 13,000 American troops and lead to a broader post-war deal for Afghans.