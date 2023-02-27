Rep. Joaquin Castro Undergoes Surgery to Have Tumors Removed
HEALTH SCARE
Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) underwent a successful surgery to remove tumors from his gastrointestinal tract that doctors discovered last summer, he revealed in a statement Monday. “My prognosis is good. I expect to be home recovering in Texas for several weeks before returning to Washington to continue my work on behalf of the people of my hometown, San Antonio,” he wrote. “Thank you to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff at MD Anderson Cancer Center and the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio for their care and treatment, and thank you to my family for their love and support.” The type of tumors Castro had are rare and most often found in the small intestine or rectum, as part of the digestive system, according to cancer.gov.