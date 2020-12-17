CHEAT SHEET
Rep. Joe Wilson Announces COVID Diagnosis After Speaking on House Floor
Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 late Wednesday, just hours after he delivered a speech on the House floor. “Earlier this evening I learned that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Wilson said in a statement. “Thankfully I feel fine and do not have any symptoms,” he said, adding that he would be quarantining through Christmas. The congressman had appeared on the House floor earlier Wednesday, though it was not immediately clear if he had come into close contact with other lawmakers. He delivered a speech to lawmakers earlier on Wednesday praising President Trump for the new COVID-19 vaccine, though the congressman was seen wearing a protective face mask at the time.