Rep. Raul Ruiz Tests Positive for COVID-19, Seventh Member of Congress Since Capitol Riot
Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-CA) has tested positive for COVID-19. Dr. Ruiz said he is experiencing only mild symptoms and will quarantine himself at home. Ruiz tweeted, “In preparation for attending the inauguration of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris, I have taken multiple COVID-19 tests over the last 72 hours. After receiving an initial negative result over the weekend, this morning I tested positive for COVID- 19.” He thanked his supporters for their well-wishes. Since the Jan. 6 riot in the Capitol building, seven members of Congress have tested positive for the coronavirus, which many lawmakers blame on their Republican colleagues who refused to wear masks in the secure location a large number of representatives were confined to.