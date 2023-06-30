CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    State Department Botched Afghanistan Evacuation, Report Says

    POSTMORTEM

    Chris Hippensteel

    Breaking News Intern

    The Biden administration released a review on the State Department's response to the fall of Afghanistan in 2021

    Lance Cpl. Nicholas Guevara/Handout via Reuters

    A new report from the Biden administration blames the tumultuous 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in part on poor planning and miscommunication in the State Department. Newly released sections of the long-awaited report—issued by the State Department itself—find that the department’s slow response to the rapidly unraveling situation in Afghanistan made for a chaotic outcome, according to the Associated Press. The review lays the blame at the feet of both the Biden administration and that of his predecessor, Donald Trump. It concluded that “during both administrations there was insufficient senior-level consideration of worst-case scenarios and how quickly those might follow.” The withdrawal left thousands of the U.S.’s Afghan allies stranded in the Taliban-controlled country, and 13 Marines died during the evacuation.

    Read it at Associated Press
    ,