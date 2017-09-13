Report: Flynn Refuses New Request to Testify in Russia Probe

Michael Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser, has reportedly refused a new request to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee as a witness in the ongoing Russia probe. A congressional source cited by CNN said Flynn has declined a second request to appear before the committee after citing his Fifth Amendment rights to dodge the same request back in May. Flynn, who resigned from the White House in February amid scrutiny over his contacts with Russia’s ambassador, is a key figure in the Senate Intelligence Committee’s probe into possible collusion between Moscow and Trump’s team during the 2016 election. Flynn had earlier offered to testify before both the Senate and House intelligence committees in exchange for full immunity, though his demands were not met. Flynn's lawyer, Robert Kelner, declined to comment for the CNN report.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10