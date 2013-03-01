Report: Kimmel Favored for Oscars

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at New York Post
Tina Fey is not interested, and Seth MacFarlane probably won't be invited back even if he wanted to, so who’s left for the Academy to parade on stage at next year’s Oscars? Fearless Jimmy Kimmel may be up to the task. The late-night host is apparently favored to be 2014’s master of ceremonies. According to a source, “ABC has been pushing him for the role.” It’s still a bit early to be planning next year’s show, as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences must first select its new president.