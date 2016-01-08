Report: Philly Shooter Went to Saudi Arabia in 2011

CHEAT SHEET
The man who is suspected of shooting a cop in Philadelphia in the name of ISIS had previously traveled to the Middle East, according to CBS News. An unnamed law enforcement agent told the news outlet that 30-year-old Edward Archer traveled to Cairo, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia in 2011 and 2012. The source also said that Archer spent time in prison and suggested that is where Archer may have converted to Islam.
NBC 10 reports that the confessed shooter was due in court next week on fraud charges, according to court documents.