Report: Trump Goes Around John Kelly to Give Assignments to Staffers

Read it at WSJ
President Donald Trump has reportedly given secret assignments to staffers in an effort to go around White House Chief of Staff John Kelly. According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump has called staffers to his private residence at night to discuss certain matters that he makes clear should not be revealed to Kelly. On at least one occasion, they have refused the president’s requests, according to the WSJ. Some of Trump’s informal advisers outside the government have reportedly begun to contact first lady Melania Trump directly, asking her to pass along messages to the president so as to evade Kelly.