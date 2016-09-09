Report: Trump Used Charity to Fight Foes

CHEAT SHEET
Donald Trump’s charity donated $100,000 to a group that was suing the New York attorney general, Eric Schneiderman, who was prosecuting Trump over the defunct Trump University. According to a Yahoo News report, the money, which was contributed to Citizens United, the group formerly headed by Trump’s now-deputy campaign manager David Bossie, was reportedly used to finance the lawsuit against Schneiderman. Citizens United was worried it would have to disclose its donor list to the state, claiming that would be a violation of the First Amendment, and sued the “out of control tyrant” Schneiderman.