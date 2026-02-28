RFK Jr. Shamelessly Sucks Up to Republicans on Rogan’s Show

Health and Human Services Secretary and MAHA architect Robert F. Kennedy Jr. kissed the Republican ring while appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience on Friday.

Kennedy discussed how “inspiring” it was to work with Republicans in the Trump administration after previously being a lifelong Democrat. He noted that he had not previously spent time with conservatives and had his expectations exceeded once he began working under President Donald Trump.

The new US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., shakes hands with US President Donald Trump after a swearing in ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

“I always imagined that Republicans would get together and they’d be thinking about ‘How do we screw the poor?’ and ‘How do we reduce the tax on the rich?’” Kennedy told host Joe Rogan. “And they’re just narrowly focused on ‘How do we solve these big problems and how do we make our country work?’”

He further praised Republicans’ “idealism” and “competence” within the White House and his agency. This comes months after Kennedy faced an internal revolt at HHS by staffers who accused him of putting Americans’ lives at risk with his anti-vaccine agenda.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 12: U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks alongside President Donald Trump during a press conference in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on May 12, 2025, in Washington, DC. During the event, President Trump signed an executive order aimed at reducing the cost of prescription drugs and pharmaceuticals by 30% to 80%. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

While Kennedy waxes poetic about the GOP’s idealism, the harsh realities that everyday Americans face have become difficult to ignore. Trump has seen his approval ratings nosedive due to his handling of inflation. His disapproval rating hit 60% by the end of February, the highest since the Jan. 6 insurrection.

CNN’s fact checker writes that President Donald Trump, 79, piled “lie on top of lie” to try to convince Americans that the issue of affordability has vanished. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Despite Kennedy’s praise of Trump and Republicans for not trying to “screw the poor”, 66% of Americans said Trump’s policies were increasing prices. Some people have even resorted to selling plasma to make ends meet.

The president previously called the affordability crisis a “hoax.” During the State of the Union address on Tuesday, Trump incorrectly stated that beef prices were decreasing. His aides doubled down on this claim when confronted with its inaccuracy, stating that “prices of many everyday essentials have fallen or are on the right trajectory.”

Kennedy defended the Trump administration numerous times on Rogan’s podcast about a variety of issues. Despite being a notorious health nut, he excused the president’s junk food habits, saying Trump only eats that way when traveling.

FEASTERVILLE-TREVOSE, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 20: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump works behind the counter making french fries during a campaign event at McDonald's restaurant on October 20, 2024 in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania. Trump is campaigning the entire day in the state of Pennsylvania. Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris continue to campaign in battleground swing states ahead of the November 5th election. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images) Pool/Getty Images

“When he’s on the road, he eats like fast food because he trusts it,” Kennedy said. “He doesn’t want to—he doesn’t want to eat in some local place where, you know, he gets food poisoning or something. But when he’s at home, at the White House, or Mar-a-Lago, it is the, you know, it’s all, like, locally sourced, incredible food.”

When Rogan asked Kennedy to weigh in on the administration’s immigration crackdown, the HHS secretary dismissed recent coverage of federal agents’ brutality in Minneapolis.