Rhino Attacks Tourists, Overturns Truck At National Park in India
Six tourists in Alipurduar's Jaldapara National Park escaped with minor injuries including a fractured hand Saturday as a rhino attacked their vehicle and overturned it. The incident occured while they were taking photos and videos, as a rhino suddenly turned and charged the vehicle. “We are fortunate that it didn’t attack us the second time when the car toppled. We were all in shock,” the guide, who suffered a head injury, said. In Jaldapara, which is the largest habitat of one-horned rhinos in the state, Saturday’s incident was rare. A rhino attack has not been heard of in the area at least in the past 15 years.