‘RHOBH’ Star Accuses ‘Inebriated’ Andy Cohen of Sexual Harassment
EXPLOSIVE ALLEGATIONS
Brandi Glanville is reportedly accusing her former boss, Bravo’s Andy Cohen, of sexually harassing her, alleging that he invited her to watch him have sex with another reality star. In a letter sent by her attorneys to NBC, Shed Media and Warner Bros. and obtained by Page Six, the 51-year-old former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills claims Cohen sent her a video in 2022 in which he was “obviously inebriated” and “boasted” about wanting to “sleep with another Bravo star” while “thinking” of Glanville. The letter reportedly says Cohen invited Glanville to watch him via FaceTime. The identity of the reality star that Cohen allegedly wanted to hook up with is not disclosed. Reps for Cohen reportedly declined Page Six’s request for comment. “This was an extraordinary abuse of power that left Ms. Glanville feeling trapped and disgusted. It is inconceivable that Mr. Cohen remains in his post in spite of this behavior and harkens back to the bad old days of Matt Lauer and NBC News when profits were prioritized over people,” the letter says, according to Page Six. Glanville has herself been accused of sexually harassing Caroline Manzo, her Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Morocco co-star, who says Glanville thrusted “her tongue in Manzo’s mouth” and humped her while filming. Glanville has denied those allegations.