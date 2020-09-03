Michigan’s Former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder: Trump Is a Bully, Vote for Biden
GLOVES OFF
The Republican former governor of Michigan, Rick Snyder, has endorsed Joe Biden while savaging President Donald Trump for being a bully, having no moral compass, and ignoring the truth. In an opinion piece for USA Today, Snyder wrote that Trump has failed to unite the nation and said: “President Trump’s answer to people who oppose or disagree with them is to be verbally abusive. In other words, he is a bully... As a proud nerd, I had to deal with bullies over many years; it is tragedy watching our world suffer from one.” Conversely, he praised Biden for having the “desire to heal a deeply divided nation,” and said the Democrat “has demonstrated strong moral character and empathy; and he seems willing to listen to people who have different perspectives from his own.” Snyder left office in January after term limits prevented him from seeking re-election. The Republican faced strong criticism for his mishandling of the lead water-contamination crisis in the Michigan city of Flint.