Right-Wing Editor Rips White House’s MAGA ‘New Media’ Briefings

The former top editor of Tucker Carlson’s Daily Caller slammed White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s “new media” briefings, labeling them “increasingly bile-inducing.”

Leavitt hosted a series of “new media” briefings last week with MAGA influencers. The meetings, which began in April, are separate from the regular press briefings and largely feature supporters of President Donald Trump asking softball questions or fawning over the administration’s policies.

“Karoline Leavitt, for the love of your movement, stop bringing podcasters and influencers into the White House briefings,” wrote Geoffrey Ingersoll, who served as the Daily Caller’s editor in chief from 2017 until last January, in an essay for The Spectator. “It’s not good for anyone, not the administration, not for conservative nor new media, and it’s certainly not good for all the righteous goals that got Trump elected in the first place.”

The White House did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

Ingersoll cited some of the exchanges from the three “new media” briefings, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. acolyte and “MAGA Malfoy” Link Larsen’s question about advice White House officials would give about balancing parenthood with work.

“Good God, man, that took a full minute,” Ingersoll wrote. “To ask for advice? Call your mom. Are you so incurious about the administration you can’t come up with something better than asking the poor woman for life advice?”

The former editor said that, after he posted on X about the exchange, he was inundated with replies from conservatives. He said “all of them saying they found the whole exercise increasingly bile-inducing.”

Another exchange involving MAGA influencer Dom Lucre, who asked whether the White House would consider “Barack Hussein Obama or Hillary Rodham Clinton to .. possibly get investigated.”

This also roiled Ingersoll, who questioned why the White House let the exchange move the conversation back “10 years to the era of ‘lock her up?’”

“After the Biden years, in which we all watched the man’s frontal lobes liquifying in real time, the bar could not possibly be lower,” he wrote. “The fact that members of the ‘new media” are failing to clear such a comically low bar should be telling. It reflects poorly on the administration, but it also reflects poorly on us."

Ingersoll suggested the White House get rid of the “new media” briefings entirely and instead just appear on their podcasts or platforms—not host them at the building.

“If you actually care about the state of our media today, some gatekeeping is in order,” he wrote. “No more influencers.”