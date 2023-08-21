Rihanna Secretly Gave Birth to Second Child Earlier This Month: Report
Rihanna is now a mother of two. The Barbadian singer and her partner of three years, A$AP Rocky, secretly welcomed a baby boy into their family on Aug. 3 in Los Angeles, TMZ reported Monday. Sources close to the matter told the tabloid the child’s name starts with the letter “R”—much like their firstborn, RZA Athelston Mayers, whose name was kept under wraps for roughly a year after his May 2022 birth. Rihanna announced her pregnancy in bombastic fashion earlier this year, when she debuted her baby bump while headlining the Super Bowl in February. Speaking to British Vogue the same month, the 35-year-old was reminded that she’d previously floated the idea of having a brood of three or four kids. “Oh shit,” she replied, laughing. “You really gotta be careful with your mouth. Listen, I’m down for whatever. My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I’m here.”