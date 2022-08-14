‘Another World’ Actress Robyn Griggs Dies at 49 From Cervical Cancer
GONE TOO SOON
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas One Life to Live and Another World, died on Saturday after a yearslong battle with cervical cancer, her family said. She was 49. “She is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories,” a friend wrote on Griggs’ official Facebook page. “I will never forget how open she was to telling her story, and accepting of me helping her tell it. She wanted to help people and spread the word of her story to do it. I was honored to do so.” Griggs had a short stint on One Life to Live before joining Another World in 1993 for two seasons. She later withdrew from acting for years before taking roles in independent horror films through 2015. She announced her cancer diagnosis in 2020.