    Rochester Mass Shooting Claimed Lives of Two College Kids

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Joshua Rashaad McFadden

    Two college students with bright futures were identified as the unintended victims of a gunfight that erupted at a house party in Rochester, New York, this weekend. The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reports that Jarvis Alexander, 19, an Alfred University sophomore who was a state high-school track champion, was fatally shot in the barrage of 40-plus bullets—along with Monroe Community College student Jaquayla Young. “She was an incredible young woman,” said Shaun Nelms, superintendent of East High, where Young was captain of the cheerleading team, a track team member, and an Urban League of Rochester Black Scholar. Capt. Frank Umbrino said the shots rang out after people from two after-curfew house parties crashed a smaller gathering; there were several shooters, who have not been arrested. “We have innocent victims that were attending a party with a few friends and unfortunately they lost their lives as a result,” he told the Democrat and Chronicle.

