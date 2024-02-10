Sinead O’Connor, Cher Among 2024 Nominees for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2024 nominees Saturday, a list of 15 that includes household names such as Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Cher, and the late Sinead O’Connor. The majority of the nominees appear on the ballot for the first time, with Blige, A Tribe Called Quest, and Dave Matthews Band being 3 of only 5 previously nominated acts. Nominees become eligible for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording, making all those who released music for the first time in 1999 newly eligible this year. Rounding out the list are Sade, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Oasis, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Eric B. & Rakim, Jane’s Addiction, and Ozzy Osbourne. Votes will be cast by more than 1,000 music industry professionals, artists, and historians across the world, with the inductees announced in April with a ceremony in the Hall of Fame’s home city of Cleveland.