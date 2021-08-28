CHEAT SHEET
3-Year-Old Girl Visiting Mini Golf Course Killed by Falling Rock
A 3-year-old girl has died in Vancouver after a rock at an outdoor mini-golf course fell on top of her, CBC News reports. The girl was with her family at the Mount Washington Resort on Vancouver Island when the rock became dislodged, falling on top of her and knocking her unconscious. Her parents then took her back to the resort to receive medical treatment, but despite efforts from paramedics, the girl died. The resort’s mini-golf course was closed as a result, and the resort told CBC it would not offer any additional details. “This is such a sad tragedy,” the resort’s general manager Dean Prentice said.