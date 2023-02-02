Rod Carew: Pete Rose Hall of Fame Ban Is ‘Hypocritical’

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at New York Post
Baseball legend Rod Carew says it’s hypocritical for the league to keep Pete Rose out of the Hall of Fame when sports gambling is being enshrined at his old team’s stadium. “If they can embrace gambling to the level of putting it in the stadium they can forgive Pete and recognize him for the Great he is,” Carew, who has been in the Hall of Fame since 1991, tweeted. The Reds opened three betting windows and 15 kiosks at Great American Ball Park last year. But some of Carew’s followers said that shouldn’t excuse what Rose did: betting on games in which he managed.