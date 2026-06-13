Joe Rogan said he had expected something vastly different from the man he helped elect as president.

“We’re all pissed,” Rogan said Friday in a conversation with author and bowhunter Cameron Hanes on The Joe Rogan Experience.

The podcaster, who endorsed Donald Trump, 79, on the eve of the 2024 presidential election, listed a series of grievances, including the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files, questions over the assassination of Charlie Kirk, and the war in Iran.

Joe Rogan greets President-elect Donald Trump during a UFC event on November 16, 2024. The podcaster had endorsed Trump on the eve of the election. Jett Bottari/Getty Images

“Well, sometimes it’s like, you just get fed up. Like, where the f--k are these Epstein files? Who the f--k is this? Why is this redacted? Where is it?” Rogan said, after Hanes said he has “no idea what this current Trump term even is,” and that he can “go down a negative rabbit hole” when thinking about it.

“We’re all pissed. We all thought that all that stuff was going to be released right after the election, we’re going to drain the swamp and find all the pedophiles,” Rogan vented.

This is not the first time Rogan has criticized Trump over his administration’s handling of the Epstein files and its failure to protect victims of the convicted sex trafficker.

In February, he called Trump’s delay in releasing the files “crazy” and questioned why he had “protected” people linked to the late sex offender. “None of this is good for this administration,” Rogan said.

On Friday’s podcast, Rogan pointed to the war in Iran as a breaking point in his growing skepticism about the president’s actions.

“It would have been a whole lot different, first of all, if we didn’t bomb Iran,” he told Hanes, adding that he didn’t see a problem when the U.S. bombed Iran the first time but the second time he asked himself: “What the f--k are we doing?”

“Most people don’t want it. That’s the real problem,” Rogan said.

Lights shine from the Ultimate Fighting Championship ring during a test in preparation for the UFC Freedom 250 match. Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

Trump has been scrambling for more than three months to reach a deal with Iran, as his unpopular war is affecting Americans, with gas prices reaching over $5 in some states.

Yet, despite Trump’s overall approval ratings falling to historic lows and key voter groups turning against him on the economy, the president is instead focusing on his upcoming birthday, which he will celebrate on Sunday with a UFC fight on the White House lawn, reportedly a $60 million production.

Rogan, who is expected to attend Sunday’s White House match and serves as a UFC color commentator, said he would never have approved the event if he were running the UFC.

Rogan and Trump have previously been seen attending UFC fights together. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“I don’t like it because I think they should be fighting indoors, always. I think world championship fights should be fought in a controlled environment,” he said.

The fight will be held in a 150-foot-wide arena, dubbed “The Claw,” on the South Lawn of the White House, which is designed to host about 4,000 spectators in what Trump has predicted will be “the greatest show on earth.”

Rogan and Hanes joked that the outdoor venue could face several issues, especially given a forecast of thunderstorms in Washington, D.C., on the night of the fights. “The sweat is going to be a big issue, the outside, the bugs,” Rogan said, while Hanes added: “The thunderstorms.”

Still, the podcaster said on Wednesday that he prefers the president stick to UFC rather than basketball, after Trump was booed in his home city of New York during the National Anthem at Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

“If there’s 50/50 [cheers and boos], don’t go to that spot,” Rogan says laughingly. “Go to the UFC,” he recommended.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.