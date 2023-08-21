Rogue Social Media Staffer Torches Adam Silver on NBA’s Facebook Page
ON BLAST
A person claiming to be a former NBA social media staffer put the league’s commissioner on blast Monday morning, writing on the NBA’s official Facebook account that they’d been forced to work 14 hours shifts without breaks. “How do I log out of this? Haven’t worked here in weeks,” the disgruntled worker wrote. “Anyway, the NBA overextends its social media employees greatly to the detriment of their health and social lives for a salary of less than $50K annually after taxes...I worked 14 hour shifts without breaks at times. Shoutout [Commissioner] Adam Silver.” The post also said that NBA employees don’t receive health benefits for their first three months on the job. The post was promptly deleted but a screenshot quickly went viral. The NBA had not commented on the incident by Monday afternoon.