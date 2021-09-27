‘We’ll Miss Charlie So Much’: Rolling Stones Kick Off U.S. Tour With Emotional Tribute to Drummer
MISS YOU
The Rolling Stones restarted their U.S. tour Sunday night and, for the first time since 1963, Charlie Watts wasn’t there to hold it all together. The three surviving members of the legendary British rock band—Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood—paid an emotional tribute to their late drummer during the show at the America’s Center in St. Louis. According to AP, the Jagger, Richards, and Wood came to the front of the stage following their second song of the night to dedicate the show to Watts, who died last month. “This is our first-ever tour we’ve ever done without him,” Jagger said. “We’ll miss Charlie so much, on and off the stage.” The band then dedicated “Tumbling Dice” to their departed drummer, who was replaced by the longtime Richards collaborator Steve Jordan.