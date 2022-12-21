CHEAT SHEET
DeSantis Boosts Election-Losing Judge Who Denied Teen Abortion Over Grades
The Florida judge who denied a teenager an abortion because of her grades in school—and was swiftly voted out last August—has now received a promotion thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis. The far-right governor appointed Judge Jared Smith to fill one of the vacancies on the newly created 6th District Court of Appeals Tuesday. Smith further embroiled himself in scandal when, on the campaign trail, his wife said that Smith’s opponent, a Jewish woman named Nancy Jacobs, “needs Jesus.” He lost his judicial seat 52-48—a rare feat for an incumbent judge. But on Jan. 1, thanks to DeSantis, he’ll be back ruling on cases in the state.